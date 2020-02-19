[storm-team-8-forecast:-warm-and-humid-for-february-ahead-of-next-cold-front]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Low clouds and muggy for February this morning. Temperatures climb quickly into the low 80s this afternoon. While that is nearly 10 degrees above average, it is well below the record of 88 set in 2018.

There is a 10% chance of an isolated light shower at any point today along with a mix of sun and clouds.

A front slowly pushes south toward the Tampa Bay area tomorrow, but it stays far enough north that temperatures still reach 80 degrees. The rain chance remains just 10% tomorrow, and it increases to 20% early Friday as the front arrives.

The front will bring in much cooler air. Highs on Friday will only be in the 60s. Friday night lows dip into the 40s. It stays cool all day on Saturday. The warm-up begins on Sunday as highs return to the mid 70s.