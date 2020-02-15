[storm-team-8-forecast:-warm-and-mostly-dry-weekend]

by: Amanda Holly
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The drier air is finally settling in to the Tampa area this morning with partially clearing skies and cooler temps.
Temps will warm up pretty quick this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out near 76 degrees but it will still feel relatively comfortable with lower humidity.
A stray inland shower or two cannot be ruled out today however most areas will stay dry. This evening temperatures will be pleasant but humidity levels will slowly be on the rise.
Tonight’s lows will not be as cool, near 62 degrees.
More clouds are expected Sunday with a 10% chance for a stray afternoon shower. Highs will be even warmer and it will feel a bit more muggy as well. The warming trend continues Monday with a high near 80 degrees and a 10% chance of a passing afternoon shower or two.
Temps stay warm through Thursday before a slightly stronger cold front passes through Thursday. Drier and cooler air are forecast to arrive Friday and Saturday with highs back in the lower 70s and lows in the 50s.
