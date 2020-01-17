Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm but less humid Friday behind the weak front

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – A weak front slips south overnight, bringing clouds, a shower or two, and windy winds.

These windy winds filter in slightly drier air, but the temperatures don’t get cooler.

Although Friday’s high is still 79 degrees, it will feel less humid in the slightly drier air. The wind blows from the northwest all day, and in the afternoon the clouds clear.

In dry conditions, more heat is expected on Saturday as the high pressure continues.

The big chance comes on Sunday with a strong cold front. The front will bring showers on Sunday afternoon. The much colder air arrives behind the front and lowers the temperatures considerably at the beginning of the working week.

The maximum temperatures will not be exceeded in the 1960s, and the lowest temperatures in the morning will continue until the 1940s.

This cooler weather lasts until Wednesday, before temperatures return to normal by Thursday.