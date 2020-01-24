Storm Team 8 forecast: Warm Friday in front of a cold front with cool weekend temps

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mild and muggy tonight with lows close to 60 degrees. Some clouds remain, but no rain is expected.

The temperatures rose to 74 degrees on Friday afternoon. A cold front approaches in the afternoon and brings a 20% chance for a few isolated showers.

This cold front and the showers associated with it will be in our south until Saturday morning. The temperatures start cold behind the front. The morning hours on Saturday will be in the mid-1950s.

The sky will clear and there will be a cool northwest breeze. High temperatures on Saturday will be around 68 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will drop fairly quickly on Saturday night, with lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday will be another cool day with highs in the upper 60s.

A good chance for some showers will arrive on Monday. Temperatures will remain fairly moderate next week, with highs around 70 degrees and lows in the middle and upper 50s.