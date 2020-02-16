[storm-team-8-forecast:-warm,-mostly-dry-week-ahead-before-a-cool-down-arrives-friday]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a mild morning where temps started out in the 60s, temperatures will rise to a high of 81 degrees this afternoon. There will be an increase in cloud cover this evening along with the 10% chance of a few isolated, mainly inland, showers.

This 10% chance continues overnight as a weak system to our north approaches. Best chances for a shower or two will be along and north of I-4. A few showers could linger Monday morning before clearing out.

The clouds will clear out somewhat by Monday afternoon for a mix of sun and clouds. Highs PResident’s Day will be similar to today, near 81 degrees,

In fact, highs through Wednesday will be in the low 80s with a strong ridge of high pressure building in.

The ridge breaks down as a cold front arrives Thursday. This front will be mostly dry as it passes but cooler and drier air will arrive Friday. Highs Friday will may not make it into the 70s and the cool air sticks around through next weekend.