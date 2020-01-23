Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm up for the end of the week

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – While another cool night is imminent for Tampa Bay, the temperatures will not be nearly as cold as in previous nights.

Tonight the winds will ease a bit, the lows will be in the low 50’s and we will see some clouds in the sky.

On Thursday afternoons, the clouds remain hanging, inland there is a 10% chance of an isolated shower. The temperatures will warm up to the low 70s with a maximum of 72 degrees.

On Friday, the warming trend continues with a maximum of 74 degrees. A weak cold front, however, approaches Friday night with a 20% chance of an isolated shower.

This front will clear the Tampa Bay area early Saturday morning. Although this front will not be as strong as the previous one, the temperatures will cool down again.

Temperatures on Saturday morning begin in the mid-1950s with persistent showers that push south and leave the area.

In the morning the sky clears and on Saturday afternoon the temperatures get warmer until the upper 60s. Temperatures drop fairly quickly into the 50s on Saturday evenings, so you may need a jacket if you’re heading to Gasparilla.

Another cool and dry day is expected on Sunday, peaking in the mid-1960s. Clouds move in later in the day and there is a disturbance in the Gulf, which increases the chance of rain on Monday.