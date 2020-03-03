storm-team-8-forecast:-warmer-days-ahead-of-next-cold-front

by: Leigh Spann
Posted:
/ Updated:
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures warm quickly into the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. That’s above average for early March.
Expect plenty of sunshine along with a warm breeze from the south throughout the day. Humidity will gradually increase as well.
Watch for some patchy fog to develop overnight with lows in the mid 60s.
It will be even warmer tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 80s. A cold front stalls to our north, but there is still a 10% chance of a stray shower north of I-4 tomorrow.
A stronger front finally pushes through the Tampa Bay area Thursday with a 30% chance of rain. Temperatures will drop back below average for the end of the week.
Top Videos
Tuesday Morning Forecast
CDC confirms coronavirus cases in Florida
Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19
Q&A: Tampa Bay doctors answer your questions on coronavirus
Coronavirus sparks concerns among Tampa Bay travelers
Travel insurance concerns
nursing homes and coronavirus
Gov. DeSantis: Two Florida cases of COVID-19 confirmed, more cases possible
Peace River Electric Cooperative temporarily closing offices due to threat of coronavirus
the Tampa Bay Lightning discuss two defensemen who may be returning to the ice soon
2 dolphins found dead in Florida were stabbed or shot; reward offered
Reward increased for information on people responsible for shooting, killing 2 dolphins in Florida
Trending Stories