storm-team-8-forecast:-warmest-day-today-ahead-of-tomorrow’s-front

by: Leigh Spann
Posted:
/ Updated:
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for patchy thick fog this morning as you head out the door. The Dense Fog Advisory for areas away from the coast continues until 10am. Once the fog burns off, temperatures start warming up quickly.
Highs will be in the low to mid 80s today with higher humidity and just a few afternoon clouds. More fog is expected to develop overnight with lows in the upper 60s.
A slow-moving cold front approaches the Tampa Bay area tomorrow, but temperatures still get close to 80 degrees before the front arrives. Rain chances increase to 30% by the afternoon and evening.
Cooler air pushes south behind the front. Highs on Friday will be in the low 70s, but we stay in the upper 60s Saturday. Humidity will be much lower as well.
