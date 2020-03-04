STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warmest day today ahead of tomorrow’s front

By
Nellie McDonald
-
storm-team-8-forecast:-warmest-day-today-ahead-of-tomorrow’s-front

by: Leigh Spann

Posted:
/ Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for patchy thick fog this morning as you head out the door. The Dense Fog Advisory for areas away from the coast continues until 10am. Once the fog burns off, temperatures start warming up quickly.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s today with higher humidity and just a few afternoon clouds. More fog is expected to develop overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

A slow-moving cold front approaches the Tampa Bay area tomorrow, but temperatures still get close to 80 degrees before the front arrives. Rain chances increase to 30% by the afternoon and evening.

Cooler air pushes south behind the front. Highs on Friday will be in the low 70s, but we stay in the upper 60s Saturday. Humidity will be much lower as well.

Top Videos

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

First responder convention in Tampa turns attention to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled

Bradley Hulett’s father responds to boy being charged in his son’s shooting death

Thumbnail for the video titled

Father: ‘Bradley was the glue for our family’

Thumbnail for the video titled

New Coronavirus restrictions, screenings underway for cruise ship passengers at Port Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled

coronavirus supplies

Thumbnail for the video titled

costco water limit

Thumbnail for the video titled

Funeral arrangements

Thumbnail for the video titled

As the coronavirus spreads, Polk business owners ask for card-only transactions

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay area hospitals want coronavirus testing labs on site 2

Thumbnail for the video titled

Myth vs. Fact: The coronavirus disease

Thumbnail for the video titled

Governor DeSantis tours laboratory to be used for coronavirus testing

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss