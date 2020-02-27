storm-team-8-forecast:-winter-returns-to-tampa-bay-for-several-days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front has pushed into south Florida, and cooler air is arriving this morning.

Clouds clear out quickly, but despite lots of afternoon sunshine, temperatures will stay in the low 60s. That’s 10-15 degrees below average. Plus, the breeze from the north will make it feel even colder.

It gets quite chilly tonight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, so you’ll need the winter coat again.

The cool snap lasts for several days. Friday’s highs will still only be in the low 60s, and mid 60s are expected Saturday afternoon. We don’t make it back to average highs in the mid 70s until Monday.