STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Winter returns to Tampa Bay for several days

By
Nellie McDonald
-
storm-team-8-forecast:-winter-returns-to-tampa-bay-for-several-days

by: Leigh Spann

Posted:
/ Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front has pushed into south Florida, and cooler air is arriving this morning.

Clouds clear out quickly, but despite lots of afternoon sunshine, temperatures will stay in the low 60s. That’s 10-15 degrees below average. Plus, the breeze from the north will make it feel even colder.

It gets quite chilly tonight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, so you’ll need the winter coat again.

The cool snap lasts for several days. Friday’s highs will still only be in the low 60s, and mid 60s are expected Saturday afternoon. We don’t make it back to average highs in the mid 70s until Monday.

Top Videos

2 dead at Largo apartment complex, suspect in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cortez Road in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Body camera video captures arrest of woman accused of making bomb in Tampa Walmart

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay area pediatric cancer patient dances with Diddy on Ellen Show

Thumbnail for the video titled

City accuses CSX of going rogue, creating traffic nightmare in South Tampa by closing too many crossings

Thumbnail for the video titled

City accuses CSX of going rogue, creating traffic nightmare in South Tampa by closing too many crossings

Thumbnail for the video titled

the Vipers head coach on the quarterback situation ahead of the fourth game of the season

Thumbnail for the video titled

Girl Scouts scammed out of hundreds of dollars with counterfeit money in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Congress debates US readiness for coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled

Pasco County Superintendent issues video about preventing illness

Thumbnail for the video titled

BBB warns of political robocall scams

Thumbnail for the video titled

Sheriff Grady Judd reflects on late father’s impact on his life, career

Thumbnail for the video titled