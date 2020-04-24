Stormi Stole the Show At Travis Scott’s Fortnite Concert

Play video content

Travis Scott came alive to join the fans who enjoyed his virtual Fortnite concert, but had to cut it short … because of his beautiful daughter, Stormi, demanded more of his attention.

The rapper named his new track, “The Scotts,” Thursday night inside the insanely popular video game, and even if it attracted an all-time record audience of 12,3 Million players that alike … a little 2-year-old starred in the night.

Travis, Stormi and mom Kylie Jenner everyone online to watch historical music performances / gambling … but boy does it seem to have other interests.

HOWEVER … the Travis Scott event at Fortnite is still one of the most important events! Absolutely HAPPY! pic.twitter.com/dvGLzuPCO4

– Jon (@MrDalekJD) April 23, 2020

@MrDalekJD

Check it out – once Travis finds himself away, thanks to who Josh is, Stormi briefly greets his father’s huge audience … then wants to watch a movie. Of course, 2-year-olds usually get what they want.

Play video content

As for Travis’ new hit song … there are presentations at Fortnite performances through Sunday. All players who sign up can enjoy the virtual show … which is all until the artists can even start doing real concerts.