Storms become fatal when storms break out in Louisiana, Mississippi

January 11 (UPI) – Strong winds, flooded downpours, and tornadoes left a trail of destruction after the storm’s first outbreak in 2020 hit the southern United States.

The storm broke out on Friday morning as thunderstorms broke out in Oklahoma before it broke out in Missouri and Texas on Friday afternoon and advanced east through Arkansas and Louisiana on Friday evening.

At least three deaths were confirmed in Louisiana after violent storms hit the region on Friday evening. The bossier community sheriff’s office confirmed that two of the people were found dead near their destroyed caravan. The third death, according to KSLA, occurred in the community of Caddo when a tree fell on a house.

During this period, dozens of tornado warnings were issued throughout the region, including one at the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex when a violent storm swept through the city. Over 1.7 million people have been alerted to a possible tornado and travelers are waiting on their flights at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Tornado clocks were in effect in parts of the deep south, including Jackson, Miss. And New Orleans. During the heavy storms that raged east, more clocks are likely to be on display throughout Saturday.

Although tornadoes were possible, strong gusts of wind were expected as the greatest threat, which could topple trees, cause power outages and cause property damage. On Saturday morning, more than 230,000 electrical customers in the region were without electricity, and this number is expected to increase as the day progresses.

“I think there will be wind, hail and we will see tornadoes on the ground,” said AccuWeather chief meteorologist Bernie Rayno on AccuWeather’s Weather Insider podcast. “The question is: how many?”

Saturday 9:30 a.m.CEST

Structural damage has been reported south of Tunica, Miss., Where the highest gust of wind has so far been clocked at 79 mph.

Strong winds in Arkansas and Texas are said to have blown over trucks on freeways between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Storm damage has also been observed along Highway 232 in southern Lonoke County, Arkansas. No injuries were reported there.

Saturday 8:30 a.m.CEST

Power outages increased in the south as the storm swept east across the United States. Texas had the most outages with over 55,000 customers without power.

Saturday, 6 a.m.

Interstates 20 and 49 in northern Louisiana were closed early Saturday due to debris across the road. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and local officials advised drivers to look for alternative routes.

Saturday, 5 a.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of northern Mississippi and southwestern Tennessee. This storm passed through a densely populated area and posed a serious threat. A strong rotation together with a possible debris signature was visible on radar.

1:30 p.m. CEST Saturday

An almost uninterrupted series of severe thunderstorm warnings currently spanned 600 miles from southeast Missouri to southeast Texas. In Arkansas and Missouri, several flash flood warnings have been posted behind the main line of thunderstorms.