[stormzy-has-deleted-his-twitter-and-instagram-accounts]

Stormzy has shut down his social media accounts.

Both equally the rapper’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been deleted with both equally pages stating that neither of his accounts are offered.

The rapper’s Fb account is though even now up and managing.

It is unclear why the rapper has deleted his accounts and will come just hrs following he been given the very first “black card” issued by Greggs.

Putting up on Twitter yesterday (February 20), Stormzy shared a video clip of himself unboxing the present, as properly as a online video from the agency which lists his big array of achievements – like a few GQ covers, his BRIT Awards and securing the 1st BRIT Award of 2020.

He wrote on Twitter: “Are you mad the to start with Greggs black card @GreggsOfficial I have peaked this is brilliant.”

Responding to his tweet, Greggs wrote: “Our Concierge really don’t dab, they just Vossi Bop Hand produce Sausage Rolls from your local shop.”

Before this 7 days, Stormzy received Most effective Male Artist at the 2020 BRIT Awards and thanked the ladies in his staff.

The rapper later took to the stage at The O2 Arena in London to provide a large-vitality set that comprised of major hits, mash-ups and an abundance of guests.