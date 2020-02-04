Stormzy says every UK government has “let blacks down”

In a new interview, Stormzy targeted “every British government” and said that each systematically “let black people down”.

In an interview with GQ, Stormzy Gary Younge said that the treatment of blacks and workers under Labor or the Conservatives has not changed.

Stormzy said: “Every government has failed blacks, workers have failed. Since I was young, whether it was a Labor government or a Tory government, not much has changed for the people who need it most. “

He continued: “It may be the way that human beings grew up, and my heart and my character and all that, but you don’t deceive people. People will always prefer to have someone with clean intentions to do this job. “

Stormzy at Glastonbury Festival 2019. Photo credit: Samir Hussein / WireImage

Stormzy also targeted current Prime Minister Boris Johnson after speaking out before the elections last year when he expressed support for Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“I see it more in black and white … [Boris Johnson] is literally not for people. He made it clear in his vocabulary and in his points of view. I always feel, as a country, as a people, that we should always try to uplift each other. Give it a chance. “

Last year Stormzy said of the prime minister: “I also consider it criminally dangerous to give the country the most powerful role in the country, who said that seeing a group of black children made him turn his hair.” Women in burqas with mailboxes and called blacks as ‘picaninnies’ with ‘watermelon smiles’.

“I find it extremely dangerous to have a man with these views as the sole leader of our country.

Looking back at Stormzy’s headline that Glastonbury ended last year, NME said: “Stormzy’s Glastonbury was a reflection of the time we are living in. As the second youngest headliner in the history of the festival and the first black British solo artist with such high payroll he would have had a lot to do.

“With anticipation before the night, Stormzy makes no mistakes. He shows exactly why he deserves to be here. “