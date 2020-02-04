Stoudt Brewing Company in Adamstown closes after 33 years

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA. – After 33 years, the Stoudt Brewing Company will close its doors.

The announcement was made on the brewery’s website.

The owner Carol Stoudt is preparing for retirement, which led to the decision to close it.

“It was a difficult decision,” said Stoudt. However, we do not close the doors to business opportunities that could help the Stoudts brand to live on. “

The brewery will be closed in spring to prepare the brewery for sale.

The closure only affects the brewery and not the other departments of Stoudts, such as the restaurant or the bakery.

40.241203

-76.056330