[“stove-league”-solid-individually-chooses-their-beloved-scene-from-the-drama]

The solid of SBS’s “Stove League” have shared their views on what they believe is the drama’s finest scene!

On February 15, next the finale of the strike drama, SBS aired “Stove League – Closing Report,” a special in which the forged looked again at the collection and named their picks for the drama’s most iconic scenes.

In 1st put was the scene in which Park Eun Bin utters her legendary catchphrase, “You’re the 1 who crossed the line.” The now-popular line is from the scene in which Seo Young Joo (played by Cha Yeop) calls Baek Seung Soo (Namgoong Min) and Lee Se Younger (Park Eun Bin) to a bar in order to make excessive deal demands. As they test to negotiate, Seo Young Joo slowly pours liquor on to Baek Seung Soo’s leg in a disrespectful method, triggering Lee Se Young’s outburst.

Kim Do Hyun, who performed Yoo Kyung Taek in the drama, remarked, “I felt so refreshed [while watching the scene], and I’m guaranteed the viewers felt the exact way. ‘You’re the one particular who crossed the line’ grew to become a well-liked catchphrase even within the forged and crew.”

Park Eun Bin commented lightheartedly, “When else would I at any time get to shout that much in my life? While playing the character of Lee Se Younger, it was refreshing to be able to scream as much as I wished sometimes.”

She continued, “The script at first had the scene conclude with the line, ‘This youthful punk has no manners,’ but I questioned if there was a line that could possibly experience a small additional conclusive. So I improvised and stated, ‘Did you drown your manners in liquor and drink them? Insolent bastard.” They ended up using that, but then I felt apologetic that he was built into an ‘insolent bastard’ because of my advert lib. I was grateful that [Cha Yeop] took it very well.”

Just after thanking the drama’s viewers, Cha Yeop adorably extra, “Please really do not loathe me.”

