Stowe Derby turns 75 amidst all the usual fanfare

Seventy-five years ago, a few Nordic skiers came up with a race in which some people cheered, some laughed and just about everyone thought: that’s just crazy.

This year this race is celebrating its 75th race, with hundreds of participants and more than ever, crowds will cheer, laugh, party and, yes, think “this is completely crazy”.

The Stowe Derby was born as a personal challenge between two friends: Sepp Ruschp who had recently come to America to lead the new ski school at Stowe Mountain Resort, and Erling Strom, a world-famous mountain climber from Norway. Today the race attracts all types of participants, from members of the national ski team and NCAA champions to everyday skiers looking for excitement. With varied track lengths and even a fat bike race, the Stowe Derby is now a characteristic winter event in Vermont.

Race coordinators take place this year on February 23 and expect no less than 800 racers and thousands of spectators. Both racers and spectators often dress in costume, which brings a cheerful exuberance.

“The race is, above all, meant to be fun,” said Brook Mitchell, event coordinator for the Stowe Derby. “You will find all types of racers in the field.”

The race, which benefits the Mount Mansfield Ski Club & Academy, starts at Stowe Mountain Resort and winds the famous Toll Road loop from that mountain, then turns into the recreational trail of the city and zooms all the way to the picturesque Stowe Village . It covers a total of 20 kilometers of racing track and lands 2,700 feet, a true Nordic racing challenge.

Years ago, that longest race was the only race. But as more and more spectators thought, “Gosh, that looks nice,” added race organizers. Today, the race also includes “The Short Course,” designed for racers aged six and older who may not want the longer challenge, “The Derby Meister,” a strengthened, even longer course for the truly cordial, and the “Fat Bike Challenge.” “A race on the popular new bikes on snow.

The atmosphere in the city on the racing day – and for the entire weekend – come in festive mode.

The tall racers start boarding the chairlift and drive up about two-thirds at Stowe Mountain Resort, with a starting gate halfway up Toll Road.

Spectators have a wide choice of places to cheer up the racers. On the mountain, those who can ski down gather at a large bend on Toll road – a popular spot because the almost hairpin bend can lead to a few mouth-lowering crashes (but only mild ones, Mitchell said. It’s not common to see injuries).

For those on foot, the Stowe Mountain Resort Touring Center is a popular place. Further up the race, at the site of the Stowe Farmers Market (directly opposite the Stoweflake Resort), huge crowds of racers gather.

The next popular spot is the swimming hole section of the recreational path, followed by the finish in Stowe Village.

Spectators get into things as much as the racers, Mitchell said, putting on costumes, shouting for hours and of course, ringing cowbells – the sound that encourages every racer to push harder.

There is a prize-giving and after-race celebration at the Town & Country Hotel on Mountain Road (they are strong sponsors and supporters of the event). That post-event offers prizes, games, lotteries, local craft beer and chili.

And although some prizes are obvious (speed, places, etc.), others are extra special, such as the Teen Spirit Award, the Best Dressed Award and the coveted Spirit of the Derby Award for that one person with that extra dedication and enthusiasm .

The entire city comes alive with the event all weekend. Stories are shared – and with 75 years of history there are plenty. Families meet to race as a unit. One of her favorite things to see, Mitchell said, are the multi-generation families who return year after year. “You will see grandparents racing with them as children, now with their grandchild,” she said. “It’s beautiful.”

Many accommodations offer deals around the weekend, and most restaurants celebrate it one way or another. For information about accommodation and more, visit www.gostowe.com. Your hosts can help you with things like where to park and what time you are at the place of your choice (or the start of the race!).

Go to www.stowederby.com to sign up for one of the races and for more information about the event.

Fun but challenging ski events that make people cheer, smile and just feel that they are in a special place is a staple of skiing in New England; one that has been strong for decades. The Stowe Derby is the ultimate example. Participating is as easy as signing up for racing or showing up to sound that cowbell. It is a piece of old-fashioned ski life, open to everyone.