Straight Outta Compton actor Jason Mitchell has been arrested

Following allegations of misconduct, actor Jason Mitchell appeared at The Breakfast Club in November 2019 to deal with the allegations against him. The actor said he felt he had no fair chance of defending himself before falling off Netflix.

Mitchell claims that the incident took place during a night out in Mexico, the shooting location for Desparado. The actor claims that when a female colleague got drunk, she decided to help her house, a gesture that she claims was misinterpreted. “Being the person I am, I felt responsible to make sure he got home,” he said. “Because they’re already telling us, ‘Don’t take Ubers, don’t trust these people, don’t take a taxi, don’t do anything about it.’ “We are in Mexico City and we are in a foreign country and we have to stay together.”

Mitchell added, “It’s not where I’m leaving her. That’s why I make sure she got home and the next day, everything slapped me in the face … Sure she got home, but other than that, nothing really happened.”

The next day, the rehearsal was canceled and Mitchell was asked to share his side in the story. When the production decided to send him home, Mitchell claimed that it was never clearly stated what he was accused of and noted that he was paid in full for his work.

Returning to Mitchell’s arrest in April 2020, fans will simply have to wait and see how this case unfolds.