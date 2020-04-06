Strain rises 7%, showing signs of slowing new coronavirus deaths

Global rally on Wall Street on Monday boosted key indices by more than 7%, suggesting that deadlines for coronavirus outbreaks may have slowed in some of the most severely affected areas I hinted.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the rate of death growth could plateau, but warned that the worst was too soon to end. European and Asian markets also rose. Bond yields rose as investors became less pessimistic about the economic outlook. Oil prices fell as cutback negotiations with major manufacturers were postponed.

New coronavirus infections and deaths are showing signs of slowing in Italy and Spain. Even in New York, the center of the US outbreak, daily fatalities have been reported to be almost flat for two days. The U.S. is still ahead of the next surge of deaths from COVID-19, but despite Cuomo saying it needs to maintain regulation to slow its spread, it’s enough to launch stocks higher was.

“We are pleased to announce that we have been able to offer our customers a wide range of products and services,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.

Investors look forward to a slight hope that new infection rates may peak. This will clarify how long the recession will continue and how severe it will be. Without it, the market has speculated that companies will lay off workers and flights will remain canceled due to measures intended to slow the rate of occurrence while the companies remain closed. Was.

“The virus is unique, not everything,” Frederick said, with a relatively light week, especially in economic reports.

