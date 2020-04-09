Strangely silent: how California’s first actions against COVID-19 delayed the surge in hospitals

Dr. Jahan Fahimi opens the hinge of the internal plastic entrance of an insulated mobile assistance unit set up in a hospital parking lot. If you live in San Francisco and come with COVID-19, this is where you might end up.

But look around the mobile unit, even at the University of California’s San Francisco Health hospital, says the emergency room doctor.

“It’s oddly silent in our emergency room and hospital,” he says. “Most of us would have expected the wave to be here already. And it hasn’t come yet.”

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, many Californian hospitals have been preparing for a massive influx of COVID-19 patients: the feared increase. However, evidence is increasing that early California action – including the first state order to stay in the United States – may have helped slow the spread of the virus and temporarily ease pressure on hospitals.

Dr Jahan Fahimi, an emergency physician at the University of California of San Francisco Health, says that the state’s early action to try to slow the spread of COVID-19 appears to have made a difference. (Presented by Jahan Fahimi)

At some point several weeks ago, about half of the patients in a San Francisco hospital tested positive for COVID-19 or cases were possible, says Dr. Stephen Parodi, executive of the Permanente Medical Group, which oversees more than 30 California hospitals.

Since then, he says, the hospitalization rate has stabilized.

“We saw a leveling within three or four days of the execution of the residence orders.”

A nurse with Kaiser Permanente is ready to conduct a COVID-19 test at a drive-up test site in Fremont, California (sent by Doug Oakley)

According to the COVID Tracking Project, a collaboration of volunteer scientists, journalists and engineers who track and collect COVID-19 data in the first week of March, the states of New York and California had about the same number of coronavirus cases. Now, New York has about eight times more cases than California and almost ten times more deaths.

While New York issued its residence order only one day after California, several California jurisdictions had already issued their orders several days earlier and had closed their schools long before New York.

They also banned most residential and commercial buildings, closed dog parks and playgrounds, and banned playing with a ball, except with family rules that were strictly enforced. Local authorities are also driving people away to many beaches, which some other states, such as Georgia, have detested doing.

Californians seem to stay at home. Seen here it is one of the busiest highways of Los Angeles at peak times. (Kim Brunhuber)

“You look outside, it looks like Christmas day on the streets; there is nobody around,” says Dr. George Rutherford, professor of epidemiology at the Berkeley School of Public Health.

And since the audience listened extensively to the first injunctions, they were more effective, he says.

“Think of it as a letter opener that goes down on viral transmission. It’s the most draconian weapon we have at our disposal in public health.”

CLOCK | Dr. Jahan Fahimi shows how his San Francisco hospital is preparing for a wave of COVID-19 patients:

Dr Jahan Fahimi, emergency physician at UCSF Health in San Francisco, shows CBC News the inside of an isolated mobile care unit set up to cope with a potential increase in COVID-19 patients. 00:49

Last week, the Seattle Institute of Metrics and Assessment (IHME) released a state-by-state projection of COVID-19 deaths in the United States over the next four months. The report suggests that California’s anticipated and aggressive removal measures are paying off.

“The data tells us that they are working and are effective in reducing the mortality rate and also in reducing the demand in our hospitals,” says Ali Mokdad, professor at IHME.

States like California and Washington that implemented physical removal initially had fewer deaths than expected, says Mokdad.

“We were really disappointed when many states delayed these measures.”

As of Wednesday evening, the governors of eight states have not yet issued national residence orders: Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.

Missed opportunity

Nicholas Jewell, professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Berkeley, says that many states have missed out on an important opportunity. When no measures are taken, the number of infections increases exponentially, so two weeks of lead time on physical spacing could reduce the number of deaths by 80 to 90%, he says.

The time to implement rigorous physical removal measures is when many people think “it’s too early and you’re overreacting,” he says.

“It’s a real mistake to wait until you think, ‘Well, now we have a problem. We have to start doing something about it.’ You are already too late. “

California Governor Gavin Newsom was the first governor to issue a nationwide residence order. (Rich Pedroncelli / The Associated Press)

Several other factors are likely helping to slow the spread in California.

Dr. Fahimi says that Silicon Valley’s high-tech workers were among the first to stay home.

“Many companies have been very proactive in sending their workforce home and doing work remotely even before protection orders were made on the spot,” says Fahimi.

As for testing, after an initial delay that left California behind other states, it has now significantly increased its system.

Governor Gavin Newsom has created a task force that he says will increase tests five times by the end of the month. And Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Monday evening that any Los Angeles County resident who has symptoms can be tested by applying online.

Experts say that tests are the key to understanding infection patterns, which makes it easier to slow down the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, Garcetti also instructed all customers and employees of the essential activities that are allowed to remain open must wear face shields.

The worst is yet to come

The state is now so well-equipped that it is sending 500 of its fans to other states that need it most urgently.

The flattening of the curve has bought a more precious resource than masks or fans: time.

“So that when the wave actually arrives, we are much more prepared than we would have been otherwise,” says Fahimi.

There is a lot of optimism, but each of the experts who spoke to CBC News had a different way of issuing the same warning: the worst is yet to come.

“We don’t know how big the wave will be,” says Fahimi. “We only know that one will come.”

Prisons, healthcare facilities, large homeless populations are all “dry bait around,” says Rutherford. “And if a spark lights up, they light up.”

Dr UCLA professor of epidemiology Robert Kim-Farley says California’s success in controlling the COVID-19 epidemic comes with some asterisks. (Presented by Robert Kim-Farley)

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley is a professor of epidemiology at UCLA and a former official of the US Centers for Disease Control. It warns of premature optimism. He says there are asterisks when comparing the current situation in the largest cities in California and the nightmare that is taking place in New York.

For example, he says, compared to New York City, Los Angeles County is a much less dense metropolitan area. And in this case, the urban expansion often criticized by L.A. and the addiction to moving around by car rather than public transportation may have contributed to physical distance, he says.

Kim-Farley also acknowledges that California’s first battle for medical and protective equipment was at least in part due to decisions made years ago.

The budget for building and maintaining stocks was cut by the former state governor during the last recession. The materials, he says, were sold or disposed of because they could not be maintained.

Kim-Farley says she hopes this experience has taught the state a lesson.

“This just because we will have financial difficulties does not mean that we shouldn’t have to pay what is necessary for an insurance policy to have solid and robust stocks just for this type of thing when we have a pandemic.”

Dr. George Rutherford, professor of epidemiology at the Berkeley School of Public Health, says that physical spacing is “like a letter opener that lowers itself on viral transmission.” (University of California, Berkeley)

Rutherford, a former medical resident at the Toronto Children’s Hospital, says it is critical that experts, policy makers and the public understand what happened during the outbreak and what was effective in managing it.

Society must watch and learn and hopefully remember, it says, “for when the next epidemic will come in 100 years.”