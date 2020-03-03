[stranger-things-period-4-begins-creation-in-new-video]

Stranger Points Year 4 commences creation in new video clip

Netflix has discovered that output has formally begun on the upcoming fourth time of the Duffer brothers’ well-liked sci-fi horror collection Stranger Things. The announcement also arrived with the release of a new retro-model video clip which you can now look at out below, featuring a glimpse of the cast remaining playful with every other at the new season’s desk read.

Associated: Stranger Issues Season four Teaser Sees Jim Hopper Return!

Stranger Issues Season four stars Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Main Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Sadie Sink as Max, Maya Thurman-Hawke as Robin, Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman and Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair.

The series was produced by Matt and Sean Duffer, who also serve as government producers and administrators alongside with Shawn Levy (who also directs), Dan Cohen and Iain Patterson.

Relevant: The Duffer Brothers Tease Stranger Matters Time four

Stranger Items has acquired 30 Emmy nominations last calendar year (with 6 wins) from its to start with two seasons and was honored with the 2017 SAG Award for Exceptional Overall performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, as nicely as the 2017 Norman Felton Producer of the Year Award in Episodic Television — Drama from the Producers Guild of The usa.

Seasons one-3 are now obtainable for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

﻿” data-lazy-type=”iframe” src=”data:image/gifbase64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP///yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7″>