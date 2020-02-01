“Stranger Things” Star undergoes fourth surgery for rare bone disorders

Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo has stolen our hearts since the Netflix show in 2016. His character Dustin Henderson has a lisp caused by Cleidocranial Dysplasia, a rare genetic disorder he was born with that affects the growth of his teeth and bones. Matarazzo, who actually has the disease, is currently undergoing surgery for the fourth time.

The 17-year-old actor didn’t reveal many details about the operation, but called the operation a “big one” in his last Instagram post. He urged his followers to learn more about Cleidocranial Dysplasia on the CCD Smiles website.

Matarazzo received a lot of love from fans and prominent friends. His co-star “Stranger Things”, Millie Bobby Brown, showed her support in commenting on his Instagram post.

“Good luck darling !!!” She wrote. “Send my love gate.”

See also: 20 photos of Millie Bobby Brown’s development since season 1 of Stranger Things

According to the U.S. Department of Health, Cleidocranial Dysplasia (CCD) is a condition that primarily affects the development of bones and teeth. The characteristic features include underdeveloped or missing clavicles, tooth malformations and a delayed closing of the spaces between the skull bones.

Unfortunately, there is no cure for CCD, but it can be managed through dental procedures, treating sinus and ear infections, using helmets for high-risk activities, and / or operating on skeletal problems.

Matarazzo addressed the rare disorder in 2018 when he appeared on The Doctors and explained how it was included in the science fiction series Netflix.

“I think what the Duffer Brothers, the directors of the series, really wanted, they wanted to make sure that every character in the series was unique and they had something realistic and personal,” he said. “They didn’t want a cookie cutter, they wanted unique characters that were related and different.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-1gr8IwXK4 (/ embed)

“When they heard that I was in good condition, I told them … as I was expanding in the auditorium,” he continued, adding that the casting directors noticed that his shoulders were touching. “I thought, ‘Yes, I was born without a collarbone.’ I started explaining what it was and how I had a condition from birth, and that it affects my teeth and everything, so I had teeth missing in season one. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=atI_SsbYxCg (/ embed)

Matarazzo revealed that once he got the role of Dustin Henderson, the Duffer Brothers were thrilled with the condition and told him that they would incorporate Cleidocranial Dysplasia into his character’s plot.

“You used it realistically,” he said. “They asked me if it was okay if the kids on the show bullied me about it. And I said, ‘It’s totally cool. It’s realistic.”

Matarazzo said that he lost roles at the start of his career because of his teeth and lisp. “This is one of the main reasons why I didn’t get any roles,” he said. “I would audition three times a week and keep saying” No “.”

Whatever the casting directors said to the Stranger Things star “No”, they are likely to regret this decision. The fact that the Duffer Brothers viewed his condition as an inspiration rather than an inconvenience says a lot about the uniqueness they wanted to bring to the show.

Next topic: Did you catch these 20 Easter eggs from strange things?

Kim Kardashian spends a fortune on the gifts from the Northwest, and North has turned into a miniature Kim K