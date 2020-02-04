StrawberryFrog is working with Truist on a bold new advertising campaign for the big game in Miami

Creative agency StrawberryFrog has partnered with Charlotte-based Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) to launch their new brand at this year’s Super Bowl.

Truist is a new company that emerged from the merger of BB & T and SunTrust. It was launched in the Miami area in December last year and is working on new marketing initiatives to raise brand awareness.

Sports fans and residents will be among the first to experience Truist’s new look – enhanced by the newly launched purple color palette and the bank’s new logo.

Scott Goodson, founder and CEO of StrawberryFrog, says: “Our Truist campaign has been carefully curated to launch this eye-catching new brand with effect. The campaign is intended to mediate the meeting and merger of BB&T and SunTrust, but also to underline the aesthetic feeling of the future of finance. In these times the world needs a better bank.

“We wanted to convey Truist’s vision to improve financial services through targeted leadership and to deliver an experience defined by personal touch and advanced technology.”

The campaign, developed by the award-winning creative agency StrawberryFrog, will include film, outdoor, bio-social and digital assets. Truist wants to improve financial services by including purpose in its messages and delivering an experience defined by advanced technology.

“The purpose of this campaign is to bring Truist’s new vision to life for new and existing customers and to create a clear space for Truist in public,” said Chip Walker, Head of Strategy at StrawberryFrog.

More Truist advertising will go online in Miami stores and outdoor advertising throughout February.

// Presented in this article

Erdbeerfrosch

StrawberryFrog is the world’s first movement marketing company. We are a marketing, advertising, design and digital company based in New York City. Brand-based marketing movements define our employees and …

Find out more