[stray-kids-to-sing-theme-songs-for-“tower-of-god”-animation-in-three-languages]

Stray Youngsters will be singing the topic tracks for a new animation!

On February 18, it was uncovered that the team will be singing the opening and ending topic music for “Tower of God,” an animation based mostly on a well known Korean webtoon.

The animation will air in Korea, the United States, and Japan, and it is scheduled for an April launch. Stray Youngsters will sing the topic tracks in Korean, English, and Japanese.

Stray Kidsが、日本アメリカ韓国で同時放映されるアニメ『神之塔 -Tower of God-』の主題歌アーティストに決定?

オープニング曲とエンディング曲を日米韓3か国語でお届けします！

Bang Chan commented, “I am experiencing ‘Tower of God’ through the Naver webtoon. I am honored that we obtained this possibility, and we get to sing it in 3 languages, so it feels like a aspiration.”

Lee Know additional, “‘It is interesting that we are singing the opening song for ‘Tower of God,’ which I have been examining for awhile. After the animation starts airing, I will observe with no missing out. It was challenging to record in 3 languages, but we had enjoyment singing.”

Stray Youngsters not too long ago concluded the U.S. leg of their “District 9 : Unlock” entire world tour and will carry on the tour in Osaka on March 21 and 22. The group is also set to make their Japanese debut on March 18.

