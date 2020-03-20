Streaking Cementeros on top of Liga MX Electrical power Rankings

Cruz Azul continue to No. 1 Santos and Tigres are most important climbers, although Querétaro falls.

We’re heading into a weekend devoid of fútbol for the first time considering that Liga MX officials suspended the Clausura 2020 in mild of the coronavirus pandemic. League officers will wrestle with the choice of how to modify the schedule (7 normal-season games and the playoffs) at a later date.

Teams have also shut down their teaching grounds and sent their players residence with guidance to choose safety measures. Some teams have explained to their players they will be fined if they are caught out and about accomplishing non-necessary errands.

As of Friday morning, only just one Liga MX coronavirus case had been verified. Atlético San Luis club president Alberto Marrero had analyzed constructive, although two of his players have been underneath observation.

Tigres officials were having precautions after phrase that several NYCFC players had tested favourable for Covid-19. The Tigres played the MLS club in New York on March 11.

At this unscheduled split, Cruz Azul stays major of the desk via 10 games with a revived León a near second. A cluster of groups are in a place to chase places in the Liguilla, but the largest surprise is the functionality of the defending champs – Monterrey sits at the really base as the lone winless staff in Liga MX.

With time on our fingers to re-look at the Clausura to date, we’ll start out by issuing our Liga MX Ability Rankings just before relocating on to other subjects in subsequent columns.

The selection in parentheses refers to that team’s rating in the preceding edition. The (-) image means the club’s posture is unchanged. With no even further ado, here is the Actively playing for 90 Liga MX Electricity Rankings.

1. Cruz Azul (–)

The Cementeros extended their Liga MX get streak to 6 game titles when “Chuy” Corona saved an América penalty kick in stoppage time in the ultimate match of the previous weekend. The men in blue can not be as well thrilled at this momentum-halting interruption (a 10-activity unbeaten streak in all competitions). Liga MX scoring chief Jonathan Rodríguez scored the lone target of the “Junior Classic” to give him 9 on the season.

2. León (+1)

The Esmeraldas has recovered from an early-time slump that observed them get bounced from the Concacaf Champions League. That was because of in element to a cluster of accidents that expense still left-back again Yairo Moreno a number of online games and saved magician Angel Mena out of the CCL match. Mena and Moreno returned and León

3. América (-1)

The Aguilas tumbled into fourth location in the desk with the agonizing 1- loss to Cruz Azul. Their defence continues to be one of the league’s stingiest, but their offence just cannot appear to get untracked. Only four teams have scored much less instances than the “Verdeamarela” (11 objectives in 10 matches) and mentor Miguel Herrera need to do some tinkering when perform resumes.