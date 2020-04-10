Streaming Church, Zoom seders: How Coronavirus Boosts Easter and Passover Services Online

During a typical Easter Holy Week, the Immaculate Conception of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC, also known as the Shrine of Mary, welcomes approximately 50,000 visitors. As the largest Roman Catholic church in North America, this shrine serves as the heart of the largest Christian religion in the United States during the most important religious holidays. However, for the first time this year, outsiders are barred from entering the shrine for its 100th anniversary.

“The shrine will be empty this year,” says Rev. Monsignor Walter Rossi, the minister of the shrine. To celebrate the formation of Rent, only a few participants are allowed, and no direct audience can enter the basilica hall. “Like many churches across the country, we have turned to social media and television, and modern technology,” he says. Monsignor Rossi calls such tools “great blessings.”

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic required churches, synagogues, and places of worship in other countries to reconsider their rituals. In time for Easter and Passover, Catholics, Protestants, and Jews began turning to new techniques to celebrate ancestral religions. From traditional phone outreach and television broadcasts to more innovative methods such as internet live streaming, “drive-in” services, and virtual Seder, this holiday may be the most technically advanced to date there is.

And despite [or for the most part] national quarantine, there is no doubt that it will be a great year for religious compliance. Between popular broadcasts on the Catholic-themed cable station’s Eternal Ward TV network and recordings live streamed or uploaded to YouTube and Facebook, the service of Maria Shrine has already gained 500,000 views .

Guidance from above

Last month, the Vatican issued an order instructing the Church to adapt or abandon certain rituals in light of the pandemic’s unusual circumstances. For example, foot washing, a practice on Holy Thursday reminiscent of the New Testament, has been ordered to be “skipped”. On Good Friday, contempt before the cross replaces kissing it. Easter is postponed by the ambitious Catholic baptism.

“When people watch live streams and television, they will be very surprised. Where is the fire and where is the line?” Says Laura Bone, the director of the worship of the Archdiocese of San Francisco. “We’re simplistic. This is a version that skips what we usually do.”

Instead, those seeking a larger event will likely go along with a ceremony held in the Vatican or a ceremony managed by higher bishops, says Rev. Andrew Menke, Executive Director of the United States Catholic Bishops’ Conference. However, for worshipers who prefer more intimacy, local parishes and priests will stream farther, “even if the value of the production is not so great”.

The technical aptitude and resources vary from priest to priest, and some priests are more prepared to communicate online than others.

“After purchasing a few wireless microphones that connect to mobile devices, I have to confess that I thought I had overtaken it a few months ago, because I rarely used them,” led Dominica. Former Wall Street stock broker Father Gabriel “Gadget” Gillen said. Monk Foundation. [His nephew gave him a technical nickname for his affinity for his electronics.] However, since then Gillen has appeared at Rosario Shrine in St. Jude, Washington, DC, “Daily 3 We use all these tricks in one live stream. “He is the director.

Reaches critical mass

Other Christian religions have changed this year.

As the state placed home orders, most of the country’s more than 300,000 churches closed doors, one at a time. Between March 1 and March 15, the number of Protestant churches that convened the rally dropped from 99% to 64%. This is according to Nashville, according to a survey of 400 Protestant ministers conducted by Lifeway Research, an evangelical Christian research group. One week later, on March 22, 11% remained open and another week only 7%. Only the smallest congregation, and in some cases, the most rebellious congregation, are still meeting.

The biggest surprise is how fast the majority of churches have moved to virtualization, said Scott McConnell, Executive Director of Lifeway. Only 8% of the churches surveyed said they did nothing in March, which is quite surprising, says McConnell. “There were many churches that had never done a video before and probably didn’t even consider it,” he adds.

However, the shutdown order has stimulated the creativity of the church. For example, the Tate Springs Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas hosts an Easter egg hunt using Microsoft-owned video game Minecraft. Hunting is open to anyone scheduled to take place between 12:15 pm and 3:15 pm thanks to a partnership with the National esports Association, which helps sponsor the event. Central time on Easter Sunday. [You can register here.]

Tate Springs Baptist Church and its members created by church members in a video game “Minecraft” that builds a popular world where the congregation plans to hold the Easter Egg Hunt online on Sunday, April 12 Virtual depiction of logo [Courtesy of Tate] Springs

Minecraft egg hunts are intended to be as educational as entertainment. The virtual landscape currently under construction includes three Easter-related scenes from the Bible. The place of the cross, the stone-covered tomb of Jesus, and the empty tomb signifying the resurrection of Jesus.

However, some traditionalists are opposed to that activity. Like “Santa Claus at Christmas”, “when it comes to culture, there is sometimes the question of whether egg hunting is wise,” says Rev. Jared Wellman, one of the egg hunting organizers. “We have people on both sides of this saying,” This is a creative and good job! “And the other side said,” This is a pagan and bad job. ” “

Wellman’s hope is basically that this effort will deliver the Easter message, especially to a younger audience. He adds that the church will provide resources within the virtual event, and that participants can later connect with the local church.

Jesus horn

Just as the digital divide is wide and it is important to meet where church people are, not all innovations this holy week will be online. Some churches are finding clever ways to keep their congregation in the flesh.

For example, the Springwoods United Methodist Church in Houston turned to retro-tech at the “Drive-In” theater, and over the past few days Rev. Stefon Arlington has preached in his church’s parking lot.

Over the weekend, 130 people gathered in about 75 cars outside and everyone was separated by at least 6 feet to comply with social distance guidelines. They parked in a semicircle facing the preacher.

Rev. Peter Gower is stationed on March 29, 2020 in Johnston, Rhode Island, to spread incense to worshipers sitting in a car during a mass celebrating at the front door of the Grace Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. I will go to the parking lot. AP image

“We’re like Transformers,” Arlington says. Instead of building robots to fight giant aliens like Optimus Prime, he says, cars form places of worship. He says his favorite part is when people ring the horns instead of saying “amen.”

“If a liquor store is opened for mental health, I look to the parking god’s house because it should be opened on Sunday for us,” Arlington continues. “When the police and sheriff’s deputy appears, we just say we’re waiting in line. This is Whataburger’s staging area across the street,” he joked and told a local fast food store. Mentioned.

Church and state 6 feet away

Many religious leaders, including Catholics, Islam, Mormonism, and Jewish chapters, have closed their doors and called on people to join online, but not everyone is in quarantine .

Before the mass ban was announced, 60 singers had gathered for a choral rehearsal in Skagit Valley, Washington. Rev. Tampa’s Rev. Megachurch was recently arrested for collecting worshipers for ignoring home orders. Police continue to disperse the crowd at the funeral of recently deceased members of New York’s close Hasidic Jewish community as mourners seek ways to reduce social distance.

The impulse for spirituality near a companion risks life. Ravilic Jacobs, chairman of the Reformed Jewish Union, the largest branch of Judaism in the United States, says militants of any religion can dismiss restrictions that are deemed to prevent expression of religion. You. “It’s deadly,” says Jacobs. “Our tradition makes it very clear that maintaining the health and well-being of the community is paramount.”

Another major Jewish, Jewish Unified Conservative Jewish Synagogue Consulting Director Jennifer Fuman, is an online developer developed by her team for the Rabbi and its congregation for this recent Passover. Points out the repository of resources. Some of the resources include a guide to using the Zoom software to host virtual Seders, a downloadable Haggadah, sacred holiday texts, and tips for creating kitchen kosher.

“If you need to coordinate or simplify holiday compliance to keep you safe and keep your family safe, that’s our job,” says Ravi Jacobs. It should not take anything away from experience.

“This holiday is called the Liberation Festival, and there is a great deal of freedom in how people choose to express and celebrate the holiday,” he adds, calling it “the source of creativity and change.” .

Celebrate the resurrection

All in all, this holiday season will be quieter than many years ago.

But Church leaders are already thinking about the future. “Next year we will return to the great fire, which is usually very spectacular and fun,” says Archdiocese Bertone of San Francisco. “This year we can deny ourselves and do it easily, and next year we can celebrate with great luxury.”

Like many other places of worship throughout the country, Mary’s shrines endure strict solemn battles during the Easter holiday. But once the pandemic is over, the principle is optimistic about rebounding interest in the religion.

“I hope that after all this has passed, church participation will be restored again,” says Rossi. “It’s just like any other. If you don’t have one, you’ll miss it.”

