Streaming services are removed

There are too many streaming services available to consumers right now. It gets chaotic, impractical and expensive.

Only in my household do we subscribe to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime with the extra HBO, ESPN + and Disney + packages. We don’t have a cable, but streaming costs are rising.

If all this wasn’t enough to pay for and opt out of, other streaming services are on the road full of content that no one wants to lose. Honestly, I probably end up subscribing to them too.

NBC’s Peacock and HBO Max are both coming to the screens in 2020. Peacock will present Office, all Universal movies and a bunch of new content. HBO Max will have South Park, some Studio Ghibli movies and, like NBC, tons of amazing new releases.

Even executives are not immune to frustration. HBO Max doesn’t have the rights to the Harry Potter series, but Peacock does. Peacock doesn’t have the rights of friends, an NBC series, but the HBO Max. Her madness is trying to figure out who has what, and what you need to sign up to see your favorites.

Even just finding a movie to watch now means opening three apps, browsing each app. Or search each app for a particular movie and try to remember who has the rights to it.

Fierce competition between subscriber platforms can ultimately reduce the number of services that consumers have to choose from. But for now, we’ve stuck to thousands of shows and movies on various platforms, while paying several different monthly bills and trying to keep track of who will come up with what, when. Good luck, my fellow TV lovers. We need it.