Streatham Brisbane’s man saw terror unfold

An Australian expat who lives in London has described the terrible moment when a man was shot by the police after having committed a terrorist-motivated fit of stinging.

Sudesh Amman was shot by the police at around 2:00 p.m. local time on a street in the suburb of Streatham, eight kilometers south of central London.

Amman was released about a week after serving half of his three-year sentence for terrorist offenses and was wearing a fake explosive vest at the time of the attack.

26-year-old Daniel Gough from Brisbane told nine.com.au that he had just been running in his neighborhood in the afternoon when he suddenly heard gunfire.

“I ran down the street and heard three shots,” he said.

“I just knew it was close. It turned out to be right across from me.

“I was terrified and, along with the other people who were there, I just turned left into a side street and ran away.”

Brisbane’s Daniel Gough witnessed the terrorist attack in London. (Supplied)

After about a minute, Mr. Gough said he would go back to the scene to see what happened.

“There was a policeman pointing his gun at a man on the ground who had apparently been shot. The policeman just yelled at everyone in the area to come back.

“At that point, nobody had any idea what was going on. I just thought it was a London shoot as you hear it from time to time. We only realized later that it was a terrorist event.”

“Six or seven patrol cars appeared in a minute. The response was crazy,” said Gouth.

Mr. Gough said he immediately noticed that the police were all heavily armed.

“They all had rifles and bulletproof vests. They looked very desperate. They even dealt with people from shops,” he said.

Mr. Gough, who lives in Streatham with his wife on vacation, said he received a close call two months ago during the attack on the London Bridge, in which two people were stabbed to death.

The attacker was identified by the police as Sudesh Amman. (Metropolitan Police). (Supplied).

“I work near London Bridge and have seen the consequences. I was on the bridge about three hours before this attack,” he said.

It is still not clear how many people were stabbed in the last London attack.

A male victim of stabbing was hospitalized with life-threatening wounds, while one woman was not life-threatening and another woman was slightly injured, police said.

“At this stage, it is believed that a number of people have been stabbed,” the police said.

“The circumstances are being examined. The incident was classified as terrorist.”

