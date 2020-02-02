Streatham forward named Sudesh Amman

A man shot and killed by police after a terrorist attack in south London has been named Sudesh Amman.

It was also revealed that he had been released from prison in January.

The 19-year-old from north-west London was released about a week ago after serving a sentence for terrorist offenses.

He was under active police surveillance at the time of the attack, which the police said was a terrorist incident linked to Islamism.

Three people are known to have been injured in the Streatham terrorist attack this afternoon, one of whom is fighting for his life in the hospital.

Police confirmed that one person was hospitalized with fatal injuries while two others were also injured in the attack on Sunday afternoon (February 2).

Armed police were called this afternoon to report an incident on Streatham High Road. They shot a man, who was later confirmed dead.

A Met police spokesperson said: “It is known that three people were injured in the attack on Streatham earlier this afternoon. One person is in the hospital in a fatal condition.

“We are in the process of informing their families.

“A second victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital.

“A third victim has been taken to hospital – his life is not in danger.”

