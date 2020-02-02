Streatham incident live: Reports on shooting as armed police see “someone treated”

A major incident is taking place on Streatham High Road, because a number of people on social networks report having seen a number of armed police at the scene.

Reportedly, someone has been shot, but Met police have yet to release information about what happened.

Photos and videos shared on social media today (Sunday February 2) show what appear to be a number of officers detaining someone outside the Cash Converters store.

There are a number of armored police cars and an ambulance at the scene, as well as reports of an overflight by helicopter.

Drivers are diverted from the premises while all bus lines crossing the area are diverted.

There are a number of rumors about what has been going on on social media, and MyLondon has contacted the police for further details.

Follow our live blog for updates.

Are you there? Did you see something? Send an email to ellie.mckinnell@reachplc.com if you can do it safely.

Want more news? Access the MyLondon home page.

If you see or hear something you think we should cover by email mylondonnewsdesk@reachplc.com

.