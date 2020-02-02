Streatham terrorist attack: 1 person fights for his life and 2 others injured

Three people are known to have been injured in the Streatham terrorist attack this afternoon, one of whom is fighting for his life in the hospital.

Police confirmed that one person was hospitalized with fatal injuries while two others were also injured in the attack on Sunday afternoon (February 2).

Armed police were called this afternoon to report an incident on Streatham High Road. They shot a man, who was later confirmed dead.

A Met police spokesperson said: “It is known that three people were injured in the attack on Streatham earlier this afternoon. One person is in the hospital in a fatal condition.

“We are in the process of informing their families.

“A second victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital.

“A third victim has been taken to hospital – his life is not in danger.”

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Graham Norton, strategic commander of the London Ambulance Service, said he treated three people at the scene.

He said, “We were called at 1:58 pm today (February 2) to report an incident at Streatham High Road.

“We worked closely with other emergency services and sent a number of resources, including five paramedics, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and a motorcycle responder, the first of our doctors having arrived in four minutes.

A forensic police officer heads to Boots at the scene of the attack in Streatham

(Image: Kirsty O’Connor / PA Wire)

“We also dispatched the Air Ambulance from London.

“We treated three patients for injuries at the scene and took the three people to the hospital.”

Are you there? Did you see something? Send an email to lucy.skoulding@reachplc.com if you can do it safely.

Follow our live blog for updates on this story.

If you see or hear something you think we should cover by email mylondonnewsdesk@reachplc.com

.