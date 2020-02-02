Police confirmed that the man shot dead in the Streatham terrorist attack died and that two others were reportedly injured.

Armed police killed a man on Streatham High Road after learning that a number of people had been stabbed.

A witness said he “saw a man with a machete and cans of money on his chest”.

A large line of police stretches from the Streatham Hill station and the police are very present, including two police vans.

Helicopters are visible over the area.

Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, said he witnessed the shooting on Streatham High Road outside a Boots store.

He told the Palestinian Authority news agency: “I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and cartridges of money on his chest chased by what I assumed was a plainclothes policeman – because they were in civilian clothes.

“The man was then shot. I think I heard three shots, but I don’t remember very well.

“After that, I ran into the library to find safety.

“From the library, I saw a load of ambulances and armed police arriving on the scene.”

Bulhan said people started running to nearby stores after the incident.

“We were all told to stay in the buildings by the armed police until we were evacuated,” he said.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said, “We were called at 1:58 pm today to report an incident at Streatham High Road.

“We work closely with the other emergency services and treat a number of patients on the spot.

“We will provide more details as soon as they are available.”

Follow our live blog for updates as you go.

.