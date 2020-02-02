Streatham terrorist attack: man killed by police after being stabbed and houses evacuated

A man was shot dead by armed officers in Streatham in a reported terrorist-related incident.

Police believe a number of people were stabbed in the attack on Sunday afternoon (February 2).

Police evacuated a number of people from apartments in the neighborhood amid reports that a man was wearing an explosive vest. This remains to be confirmed.

A metropolitan police spokesman said: “A man was shot dead by armed officers in Streatham.

“At this point, a number of people have reportedly been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed, the incident has been declared to be linked to terrorism.”

The photos and videos shared on social media show what appear to be a number of agents holding someone outside the Cash Converters store.

There are a number of armored police cars and an ambulance at the scene, as well as reports of an overflight by helicopter.

Drivers are diverted from the premises while all bus lines crossing the area are diverted.

