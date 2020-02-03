Streatham terrorist attack: Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command investigates

The Metropolitan Police Counterterrorism Command is investigating after a terrorist attacker was killed after stabbing two people in central Streatham.

Armed officers killed a man on Streatham High Road Sunday afternoon (February 2).

He was named a fan of Isis Sudesh Amman, it was also revealed that he was only released from prison in January. He was under active police surveillance at the time of the attack, which the police said was a terrorist incident linked to Islamism.

A police spokesman said: “The circumstances are being assessed, the incident has been declared to be linked to terrorism.”

Assistant Deputy Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi released the following statement:

Sunday February 2, around 2 p.m., two people were stabbed in Streatham High Road, Lambeth.

As part of a proactive counter-terrorism operation, armed officers were on site and shot dead a suspect, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

A third person also suffered minor injuries – allegedly caused by glass after the police unloaded the firearm.

A device was found attached to the suspect’s body and was attended by specialized officers.

Cords were put in place and it was quickly established that it was a hoax.

Three victims were transported to hospitals in south London. A man is treated as life-threatening, a woman has life-threatening injuries, and another woman has minor injuries.

My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones right now.

Follow our live coverage of the incident here: Streatham Terrorist attack live: police shoot man after “number of people stabbed”

The situation has been brought under control and officers from the Met Counterterrorism Command are investigating the incident. The incident was quickly declared as a terrorist incident and we believe it is linked to Islamism.

However, as you can imagine, officers continue to work in the area to ensure that there is no permanent danger to the public and that all the evidence is gathered. Streatham High Road remains closed for the time being and cords are in place. We will reopen them as soon as possible.

We thank the many members of the public who assisted officers and paramedics this afternoon following a very confusing and alarming incident.

Public safety is obviously our top priority and to reassure the public, we will strengthen police patrols in the region.

I would ask anyone with information, images or images of the incident to share it with our investigation team.

Anyone with information that could facilitate the investigation can call the police, confidentially, on 0800 789 321. In an emergency, call 999.

I would also like to reiterate our previous calls for common sense and restraint by posting photos and videos of this incident – including images of the officers involved and the victims.

I would also ask the public to remain vigilant and report any concerns to the police.

