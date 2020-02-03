Streatham Terrorist Attack: Police Raid Homes While Investigations Continue at Streatham High Road

Detectives investigating the shocking terrorist attack on Streatham raided homes in south London and Bishop’s Stortford as they continued their investigation.

On Sunday February 2 at around 2 p.m., two people were stabbed on Streatham High Road in what is now known to be a terrorist attack orchestrated by 19-year-old Sudesh Amman of Harrow.

The two stabbed victims are said to be recovering in hospital.

The male victim, in his forties, who was initially considered deadly, is now above the worst after the incredible efforts of the hospital’s medical teams.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

A woman, in her fifties who was the second victim, has already been released.

Another woman in her twenties suffered minor injuries, allegedly caused by the broken glass after the shot, is being treated in hospital.

Police confirmed on Monday morning (February 3) that they had raided homes in south London and Bishop’s Stortford, while Streatham High Road remained closed while investigators continued to work at the scene.

Drivers have been warned to avoid the area.

Two people injured in attack

(Image: Gabriel Video / PA Wire)

Anman was shot dead by plainclothes police a few minutes after launching his attack.

Amman was reported to have left prison only days before the incident. He was released after serving half his sentence for possession and distribution of extremist material.

It is understood that the closed police who shot at Amman were monitoring his movements under surveillance because he was considered to be at high risk.

Police also confirmed yesterday that Amman was wearing a fake suicide vest, similar to that used by Usman Khan in a terrorist attack on London Bridge only before Christmas.

Downing Street released a statement last night in which it announced that it would “announce new plans to make fundamental changes to the system for dealing with people convicted of acts of terrorism”.

Why was Amman imprisoned?

When he was imprisoned in December 2018, it was revealed that the teenager supporting Isis had a “fierce interest in violence and martyrdom” and that he had urged his girlfriend to behead his “unbelieving” parents .

Amman was taken with hundreds of thousands of terror materials, including manuals on combat techniques, knife fighting and bomb-making.

The bomb-bombed teen even listed his “life goals” as “dying a martyr” and going to “Jannah” – the afterlife.

The Met Police after the attack

(Image: Victoria Jones / PA Wire)

Counterterrorism detectives arrested Amman a day after seeing a blogger publish one of his telegrams showing a knife and two rifles over an Islamist flag.

Aged 18 at the time, he pleaded guilty to terrorist offenses and was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

He would end up being released from prison only 13 months after being sentenced.

He was imprisoned for six counts of gathering information which could be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and seven counts of disseminating terrorist material.

Forensic pathologists scanned over 180,000 chat lines on Skype and saw that he had shared four links to ISIS graphic violence videos.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Amman was in court because of these records and links, but after pleading guilty to the offenses, experts also found messages that Amman had sent to his girlfriend and family.

In online conversations with his girlfriend and a friend, he spoke of his hatred for “kuffars” (non-believers), his allegiance to Daesh, and his desire to carry out a terrorist attack.

In a message, he even encouraged his girlfriend to behead his own “kuffar parents”.

The officers discovered that Amman had sent similar extremist messages to a family member in a WhatsApp group – in which he said “radicalization is not a waste of time”.

When searching for his address – where he lived with his mother and younger siblings – the detectives found a knife and a BB pistol, which had been painted black, giving him the appearance of a handgun. fist.

.