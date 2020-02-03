Streatham terrorist attack: police search a home where Sudesh Amman had stayed

Streatham terrorist attacker Sudesh Amman had been living in a nearby hostel for less than two weeks after his early release from prison.

The hostel manager on Leigham Court Road said he saw the terrorist last convicted on Friday, January 31, adding, “He hasn’t spoken much.”

He spoke as the police continued to search the three-story building – and neighbors said they feared “people like that” would live so close.

The hostel manager, who didn’t want to be named, said, “I don’t have much to do with him. I don’t really get involved with these guys.

Police guard scene of Streatham High Road after Sudesh Amman was gunned down by armed officers

(Image: Victoria Jones / PA Wire)

“Everyone has their own room in there. The last time I saw him, I was doing his radiator, installing his heating on Friday.

“He didn’t speak much.”

The manager said that residents of the inn sometimes socialized together playing pool or watching television.

When asked how long Amman lived there, the manager replied, “I think it was less than two weeks ago.”

“It’s not safe for us”

Sudesh Amman was staying in a hostel for less than two weeks before committing the terrorist attack on Streatham High Road on Sunday February 2.

(Image: met the police)

Amman, 20, who was recently released from prison after serving half his three-year and four-month sentence for possession and distribution of terrorist documents, was shot dead by police after launching a terrorist attack on Sunday at Streatham High Road.

Constructor Andrei Marius, 40, who lives in front of the building, said: “We got home around 7pm yesterday and saw the police outside. There were about three police cars there , and the police went in and out all night.

“I always knew the building was a bonded youth hostel. We read the news of what happened, so we thought it was related.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“It’s crazy. It’s not really safe for us to have people like that living near us.”

Fatima Amaral, 62, who also lives nearby, said: “When I moved here, my eldest son told me not to do it because there was an inn across the street from the house, but I didn’t never felt threatened.

“I feel safe here, but it’s really scary. I feel like I should lock the doors even more often.”

We have created a new WhatsApp group so you can receive the latest London titles straight to your phone.

To receive a message per day with the main headlines, as well as last minute alerts, send one of the following messages to 07900 342671 on WhatsApp, depending on where you want to receive news:

NEWS FROM LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON CENTER

NEWS FROM NORTHERN LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON EAST

NEWS FROM SOUTH LONDON

WEST LONDON NEWS

Then add the number to your phone book as “MyLondon”. You must do this or you will not receive the messages.

You will receive one message per day. You can respond at any time with the word STOP.

Your phone number will not be shared with other group members.

Were you affected by the terrorist attack? Contact us by sending an email to mylondonnewsdesk@reachplc.com

.