Street Dancer 3D opens for decent numbers at the register – Up News Info

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are back on the big screen with another cracker from a dance drama: Street Dancer 3D. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is about an international dance battle in which teams from India and Pakistan fight for the title

Street Dancer 3D was released across the country yesterday and received good reviews from the public. Well choreographed dance sequences, emotional dialogue, the movements of Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi and the chemistry of Varun and Shraddha, the audience took the high entertainment ratio of the film. Street Dancer went to the cinema in large numbers and opened quite a few at the checkout. Released on more than 3700 screens throughout the country, the film earned Rs. Rs 10.26 million on the first day.

However, under the expected mark, Street Dancer 3D suffered at the checkout due to the constant rage around Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior by Ajay Devgn. But you will certainly see an increase over the weekend.