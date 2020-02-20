[street-rants-update:-safety-upgrades-prepared-for-linebaugh-avenue]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – eight On Your side is obtaining outcomes for a Tampa home-owner who’s expended seven several years making an attempt to make her neighborhood’s roads safer.

Margaret Taormina contacted me with her worries about speeders on Linebaugh Avenue in the Forest Hills place of Tampa in late Sept. 2019. That was days following a rollover crash, during the middle of the working day, down the avenue from the household she’s lived in for extra than 25 decades.

Tampa police say a driver lost handle even though hoping to move an additional motor vehicle, and flipped quite a few situations. Margaret says the auto went up on a sidewalk and rolled into the middle of her residential road. Margaret’s residence is a quarter-mile from Chamberlain Large College and Adams Middle School. Linebaugh is also a HART bus route.

It was the previous straw for Margaret, who has lived on Linebaugh Avenue for 25 yrs. She’s asked the City of Tampa to make modifications in her community considering the fact that 2013, which resulted in a site visitors research in 2014. Nonetheless, the review observed there was not an higher than-regular number of speeders on Linebaugh Avenue. Most motorists, Margaret suggests the report located, had been clocked at 40 mph, just 5 miles over the pace limit. That was not satisfactory to Margaret, so she was persistent, documenting her considerations and frequently talking with council associates.

Then, the rollover crash transpired, and Margaret arrived at out to me.

I was advised at the time, by the Metropolis of Tampa, that the N. Boulevard corridor would be evaluated for protection actions. Linebaugh Avenue intersects with N. Boulevard.

However, Margaret feels that the crash, and the Highway Rants report that includes her concerns, last but not least pushed the metropolis to produce a basic safety program for Linebaugh Avenue, as component of the City’s Eyesight Zero, Full Streets and Pace Limit Reduction plans.

Beginning afterwards this thirty day period, or in early March, the city will paint a double stable line on Linebaugh Avenue, prohibiting passing. The speed limit will be decreased from 35 to 30 mph, and the pace limit will be painted on the pavement.

Margaret hopes that at some point, the metropolis will incorporate additional crosswalks in the Forest Hills neighborhood, but nonetheless she’s thrilled with the forthcoming basic safety variations.



