Street talks with Waverly City Council could resume next Monday

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) – The controversial change and possible reversal of Bremer Avenue in Waverly is again being discussed by the city council.

On the Agenda for January 27ththere are two points that concern Bremer Avenue. The first is the discussion of the city’s multi-model transportation plan, with evidence from last August for further discussion on the subject. The next item on the agenda also concerns Bremer Avenue, in particular checking the response times for emergencies.

In August 2018, the city voted to convert Bremer Avenue from four-lane to three-lane, often referred to as the “street diet”.

The road diet was quite controversial in Waverly, from criticism from ordinary people to first aiders who said they saw longer than average response times. On the other hand, according to Iowa DOT, the change was made to reduce the type of accidents that frequently occurred on Bremer Avenue.

KWWL has a special report on Waverly’s “Road Diet” last year.