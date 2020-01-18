Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Garcia are legends in the culture of hip-hop. The duo began their careers on the radio at Columbia University’s WKCR radio station. Her late-night show helped kickstart legendary rap careers by stars like Nas, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang-Clan, Eminem, Big L, Biggie Smalls, Fugees, Big Pun, and many more who weren’t signed at the time others presented. The New York experience, which is shaped by culture, is captured in an excellent documentary, Radio That Changed Lives. After the foundation was established, these two New Yorkers took on jobs, production credits, legendary parties, magazines and video games and released records that no other label had the courage or foresight to do.

In recent years, Bob and Stretch have hosted an NPR podcast that deals with hip-hop and lifestyle. Now the artists have released their first official album behind some coveted freestyle compilations and mix compilations. No Requests comes from the fresh uprising music by Grammy award winner Eddie Palmier in connection with Brooklyn Road. They even formed the M19s band, which was named after the M19 bus that the two men once took as children and that bridged different sides of Upper Manhattan. This band was put together by the duo by hand and uses absolutely no samples. With contributions from Maimouna Youssef (also known as Mumu Fresh), Mireya Ramos, Rich Medina and Jose Parla, No Requests is a melting pot. It mixes samba, latin, afrobeat, reggae, soul and jazz in a way that honors the hip hop boxes.

No Requests starts with a song called “Anna From Woohside (Beat Suite),” and Nas speaks from her 2015 documentary. Nasir Jones explains that Bob and Stretch’s show was the most important show in the world, and he wrote a lot of Illmatic while he was in tune. Fittingly, the beat sinks with “NY State Of Mind” as a jazz section and so on turns into “Unbelievable” by Notorious BIG, another production by DJ Premier. Fittingly, the beat changes to another preemo moment: Crooklyn Dodger’s “Return of the Crooklyn Dodgers” before Buckwild’s work on OC’s “Time’s Up” and then A-Plus “93” Til Infinity “for Souls Of Mischief. The track is more than just an intro, it’s a homage to a place in time.

The album also contains songs that are particularly known to the club world from days gone by. The “Voices Inside My Head” of the police are treated like the “Festival Song” by The Maytals (Bam Bam), Chaka Khan’s “I know you, I live you” and Stevie Wunders “If you really love me”. A classic break record, Babe Ruth’s “The Mexican” is also being revised.

The M19s Band extends the 70s break, which is permeated with the sound of plenum drums. With vocals from Latin Grammy winner Mireya Ramos. They also replace the sound of a reef guitar with Ms. Ramos’s violin while drawing the listener’s attention. Stretch and Bob have also decided to revise some of the original texts to draw attention to what is currently happening on the southern border of the United States. The music video also addresses this.

Bobbito directed shared footage of asylum seekers from the duo’s former roommate, Nick Quested’s upcoming documentary So Far From God. The viewer gets a precise and personal insight into what many are concerned with. Sharing these images with the message echoing in The Mexican verses is one of the ways to show support for immigration rights. Bobbito also reached his universal network of B-boys and B-girls around the world, including Dynamic Spinners, Time 2 Rock and the Rock Steady Crew. There are even plenary dancers from El Bario who rock to percussion, drums and bass.

