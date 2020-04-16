Strictly Come Dancing “in talks with two A-list stars” in the 2020 series

The 2020 series can be set to view some A-Listers (Photo: BBC / Ray Burmiston)

Apparently, “Dance closely related” is reportedly in talks with two “massive A-list stars” in the 2020 series.

It definitely looks like a return to style.

Crowds of stars have adorned the shiny dance floor over the years, but the show has always kept an eye on several big names.

And apparently some of them are seriously thinking about it this year.

The expert said: “Strictly speaking bosses are talking to some great stars, now the blockade has come into effect.

“In particular, there are two people on List A that the bosses have been trying to sign for years, and are now considering joining the show.

Crowds of stars have decorated the dance floor over the years (Photo: Getty Images)

“The point is – because of the blockade of many celebrities, he will cancel movies, TV shows, tours and theater reservations, and to be honest it is likely that this will happen – it’s a big payday and a huge, prestigious program.

They added to The Sun: “When packed schedules could stand in the way, now many star calendars have opened.”

Consider us intrigued.

In this year’s dance series, there were doubts, although since it will not be broadcast until autumn, his fate is not yet decided.

Shirley said producers are doing everything they can for this series (photo: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, it has recently been announced that the series can put its celebrities and dancers in isolation from each other.

According to The Sun, sources revealed that celebrities selected to attend this year may be subject to isolation with professional partners during rehearsals.

“It’s so high up in the air right now – but it’s too important for the BBC to make plans impossible to implement,” they said in the publication.

“The stars will be isolated from their professional partners a week before the start of the series to avoid the risk of illness.”

Chief judge of the program, Shirley Ballas, has already stated that the producers are doing everything in their power to ensure that the series will be broadcast this year.

We knew we could count on Shirl.

