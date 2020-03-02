strike-and-run-driver-hits-two-connecticut-courthouse-marshals

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A hit-and-operate driver struck two judicial marshals outside a Connecticut courthouse Monday, sending the two to a hospital. Law enforcement were being hunting for the driver.

Law enforcement and court officers reported the marshals, who offer courthouse security, had been struck in entrance of Manchester Superior Courtroom shortly right before noon.

A person of the marshals was provided CPR at the scene ahead of both equally have been taken to Hartford Healthcare facility, Judicial Department officials claimed. Their conditions were being not quickly introduced.

Police in the spot and in Massachusetts were being searching for a suspect they discovered as Jose Lopez, 42. Officers mentioned Lopez was driving a white automobile, perhaps with Massachusetts license plates and front-conclude injury.

Court information clearly show Lopez was thanks in court docket Monday on a misdemeanor larceny cost. A man with the exact title and start yr was detailed in court documents as obtaining various felony and misdemeanor theft convictions.

A message trying to find remark was left Monday for a community defender who represented Lopez in preceding conditions.