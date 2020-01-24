Striking cast makes Vietnam War Saga ‘Last Full Measure’ worth seeing

MOVIE REVIEW

“THE LAST FULL MEASURE”

Rated R. at AMC Loews Boston Common and suburban theaters.

Quality: B +

‘The Last Full Measure’, a title derived from the words of the Gettysburg address of Abraham Lincoln, is a film about a conflict that did not have much in common with the civil war. But the Vietnam War must be remembered for the nearly 60,000 Americans who fought and died there. The film is based on the true story of Air Force Pararescueman William H. Pitsenbarger (Englishman Jeremy Irvine), a medic who served aboard a helicopter and personally saved dozens of soldiers in the legendary army Charlie Company before he died in 1966 gave in one of the bloodiest battles in the war.

The film takes place more than 30 years later in 1999, when the American prosecutor Scott Huffman (Sebastian Stan), a young husband and father, is assigned to judge the case of Pitsenbarger, who was denied a Congressional Medal of Honor and instead an air force was awarded medal. The film, perhaps reminiscent of the recent Mel Gibson war drama ‘Hacksaw Ridge’, contains flashback fight scenes and scenes set in 1999 when Huffman interviews various surviving members of the Big Red One treated by Pitsenbarger. Among these are the still mentally damaged bus driver Ray Mott (Ed Harris and Ethan Russell), father grandfather Takoda (Samuel L. Jackson and Ser’Darius Blain), VA nurse and Vietnam veteran Tulley (William Hurt), a disturbed combat veteran may No night sleep called Jimmy Burr (the late Peter Fonda) and his former nurse and current wife (Amy Madigan).

Also in the mix are former secretary of the air force F. Whitten Peters (Englishman Linus Roache) and government leader Carlton Stanton (Bradley Whitford). The film is the story of Huffman’s struggle to win the honorary medal for Pitsenbarger. Remarkably, one of the former soldiers of Charlie Company is played by John Savage of the controversial, historic Vietnam drama “The Deer Hunter” (1977). Also in the cast are Vietnam Marine veteran Dale Dye and Diane Ladd. Alison Sudol from the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise plays Huffman’s wife and conscience.

The Vietnam War has been fought on the screen many times and again fought in notable films such as “Apocalypse Now,” “Full Metal Jacket,” “Platoon,” and John Wayne’s gung-ho, “The Green Berets.” ‘The Last Full Measurement’ is by no means the last word on the subject, and like all fine war films, ‘The Last Full Measure’ is an anti-war film among other things. Written and directed by Todd Robinson (“Phantom”), “The Last Full Measure” tells a worthy story, even if large parts of it will be known to fans of war movies in general and Vietnam war movies in particular. Christopher Plummer is a great asset as the grieving father of Pitsenbarger. In fact, the cast is the strongest suit of the film and the best reason to see it.

(“The Last Full Measure” contains blasphemy and violence.)