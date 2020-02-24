string-of-robberies-noted-on-close-to-north,-in-the-vicinity-of-west-sides

Law enforcement are warning inhabitants about a string of robberies and a carjacking in February on the In the vicinity of North and Close to West sides.

In every single situation, a group of a person to a few males confirmed a gun and took house, Chicago law enforcement said in a community notify

They took a car in 1 incident, police explained.

The robberies happened:

about 10: 45 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 300 Block of N. Peoria

about 12: 15 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 600 Block of N. Clark St.

about 9: 30 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 1400 Block of W. Madison St. and

about nine: 45 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 700 Block of N. Hudson Ave.

In some of the incidents, suspects drove absent in probably a black Dodge Charger, police reported.

Any one with info is requested to get in touch with Space Central detectives at 312-747-8380.