stroll-into-the-‘city-of-love’-at-dali-museum’s-‘midnight-in-paris’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The major international art exhibit on view at The Dali Museum transports you to the streets of France.
“Midnight in Paris: Surrealism at the Crossroads, 1929” explores the personalities and critical creative relationships that influenced arts for generations during this time period.
France’s National Museum of Modern Art who curated the gallery traces the crisis of Surrealism and Salvador Dalí’s emergence in 1929.
It features a roster of iconic artists with BIG personalities, and is organized in partnership with the renowned Centre Pompidou in Paris.
For this special exhibit, the museum produced an original short film to accompany the special exhibition.
The movie imagines a conversation between Salvador Dali’s wife and muse, Gala Dali, and the founder of Surrealism, Andre Breton, during a tumultuous time for the movement.
They debate the nature and needs of art and artists and explore the conflicts between thought and sensuality, life and politics, and freedom and control.
The Dali Museum is the only U.S. venue to host this exhibition and you can see it up close through April 9.
CLICK HERE to learn more about “Midnight in Paris” at The Dali Museum.
