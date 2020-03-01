stroll-this-way?-cubs-no-cost-swinger-javy-baez-seeks-better-pitches,-not-walks,-in-effort-to-boost

MESA, Ariz. – It happened all over again Sunday, quietly, with 1 out in the third inning and a runner on very first, versus a insignificant-league pitcher in the Seattle Mariners procedure.

Javy Baez walked.

Large offer? Maybe not.

But that is four this spring for the absolutely free-swinging ability hitter. As opposed to three in June. And two in July. And five in August.

And if it is anything he can include to his video game this yr with any regularity, consider the places that .321 on-foundation proportion and .865 OPS in excess of the past two All-Star seasons might go.

“Yeah, but I’m not heading to glimpse for it,” reported Baez, who drew those four walks in 13 plate appearances this spring. He had 28 in 561 past time.

“I’m just striving to see the ball I’m not likely to glimpse for a walk,” claimed Baez, the National League’s MVP runner-up in 2018 – who is anticipated to bat third this time at the rear of Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo.

“I’m the similar person.”

That confirmed in his initially journey to the plate Sunday, when he swung at all 6 pitches he saw, eventually lining a rocket one into center.

Which is also what his supervisor would like to hear.

“Javy is at a point now the place he is an proven veteran and qualified,” David Ross mentioned. “He’s operating on some items for positive. You can see the state of mind functioning. But we do revert again to our tendencies as players, proper?

“I don’t at any time want to just take Javy away from his no cost-swinging skills,” extra Ross, who acknowledged Baez may draw a number of more walks just as a purpose of hoping to have improved at-bats. “His unpredictability at the plate is what is so scary when you’re catching or on the other side.”

Homecoming

Former Cubs supervisor Joe Maddon can make his 1st physical appearance Monday towards the Cubs as Angels manager due to the fact getting fired following arguably the greatest 5-12 months run by a manager in franchise history.

The Angels enjoy the Cubs at Sloan Park in the afternoon half of a day-night time, split-squad doubleheader for the Cubs, with quite a few of the regulars expected in the lineup for the household half.

“I imagine we have talked about Joe a ton this spring and almost certainly a lot more than he needs us to speak about him,” 3rd baseman Kris Bryant stated. “It’s pure because he’s a large element of the achievements listed here. Ideally, he gets a warm welcome from everyone since he may deserve it a lot more than anybody in this article.”

Reported Ross, who performed for Maddon in 2015-16 just before retiring: “I’m energized. He lifts me up when he’s all-around – his vitality who he is, just the way he carries himself. It’ll be fun all around in this article. A good deal of the boys will be excited to see him. A whole lot of good reminiscences with him and me about here. Cannot wait around to chat to him, give him a significant hug and see him.”