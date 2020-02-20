[Strong arm robberies documented in Chatham]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[strong-arm-robberies-documented-in-chatham]

Three strong arm robberies were reported February in Chatham.

3 strong arm robberies had been reported February in Chatham.
Adobe Inventory Picture

Three strong arm robberies have been described in February in Chatham on the South Facet.

In two of the incidents, victims were punched in the head, according to a neighborhood notify from Chicago law enforcement. In the third, the sufferer was pushed to the floor.

The robberies happened:

  • About four: 45 a.m. Feb. one in the 800 block of East 81st Avenue
  • About 10 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue and
  • About 11: 30 a.m. Feb. 10 in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

Any one with data is asked to contact Location South detectives at 312-747-8273.