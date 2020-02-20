[strong-arm-robberies-documented-in-chatham]

Three strong arm robberies have been described in February in Chatham on the South Facet.

In two of the incidents, victims were punched in the head, according to a neighborhood notify from Chicago law enforcement. In the third, the sufferer was pushed to the floor.

The robberies happened:

About four: 45 a.m. Feb. one in the 800 block of East 81st Avenue

About 10 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue and

About 11: 30 a.m. Feb. 10 in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

Any one with data is asked to contact Location South detectives at 312-747-8273.