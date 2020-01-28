Strong earthquake between Cuba and Jamaica

HAVANA (AP) – According to the US Geological Survey, a strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake occurred on Tuesday south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica.

The center was 139 kilometers northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 140 kilometers west of Niquero, Cuba. It hit at 2:10 p.m. (1910 GMT) and the epicenter was relatively flat 10 kilometers below the surface.

M 7.7 – 125 km NNW from Lucea, Jamaica, 2020-01-28 19:10:25 (UTC) https://t.co/0GGOeP1nrF Minimal exposure to strong vibrations due to its location. The Tsunami Warning Center reports that “tsunami waves that are 0.3 to 1 meter above the tidal level are possible” pic.twitter.com/yAu05jrjjQ

– USGS_Seismic (@usgs_seismic) January 28, 2020

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The earthquake was felt in Santiago, the largest Far Eastern city in the country, said Belkis Guerrero, who works in a Catholic cultural center in central Santiago.

“We all sat and felt the chairs move,” she said. “We heard the sound of everything that moves.”

She said there was no apparent damage to the heart of the colonial city.

“It felt very strong, but it doesn’t look like something happened,” she told The Associated Press.

The USGS initially reported the order of magnitude at 7.3.