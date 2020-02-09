Strong election result for Sinn Fein brings Irish politics into uncertainty

Ireland was confronted with political unrest on Sunday when an weekend poll from the parliamentary elections suggested that Sinn Fein, a left-wing party committed to reuniting the island, ended up in a virtual dead heat with the two parties that have ruled since the country almost became independent a century ago.

While the vote counting was underway, the poll indicated that Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s centrist Fine Gael party, centrist rival Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein all received about 22 percent of the first preference votes. The survey, conducted by pollster Ipsos MRBI for national broadcaster RTE, the Irish Times, TG4 television and University College Dublin, has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.3 percentage points.

The predicted outcome means that a kind of coalition government is almost inevitable, with Sinn Fein probably a central player in the negotiations to form one.

Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have so far refused to cooperate with Sinn Fein because of the ties with the Irish Republican army. The centrist parties say that Sinn Fein has not rejected the role of the IRA in sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

Jonathan Evershed, a postdoctoral researcher in government and politics at University College Cork, said that the determination of the centrist parties may weaken, as politicians take into account the reality of Sinn Fein’s strong performance.

“Both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have ruled out the coalition with Sinn Fein, but will now be under great pressure to return,” Evershed told The Associated Press. “Based on emerging figures, there is no route to the government that does not cooperate with Sinn Fein in any way.”

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar arrives for the Irish general election on Sunday. (Liam McBurney / PA via AP)

It is still unclear how many seats each party would have in the Irish Parliament with 160 seats, the Dail, because the country uses a proportional representation system known as the only transferable vote.

The system requires multiple counting rounds, because votes are redistributed based on the voter’s second and third choice as soon as candidates cross the election threshold or are excluded.

Early results reported Sunday evening showed that Sinn Fein decided 13 of the first 14 seats. The Green Party took the other.

Despite the proximity of the predicted results in the exit poll, Sinn Fein is in a weaker position than its two main rivals, as it only had 42 candidates, which limits the number of seats that it can win. That could make it difficult for Sinn Fein to find enough left-sided allies between smaller parties and independent parties to form a workable government.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, on the other hand, had several candidates in most constituencies and are likely to take more seats in parliament as votes are counted.

“A government for the people”

Sinn Fein said it was ready to talk – with everyone but the two big parties – about forming a government.

“I want us to have a government for the people,” said Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald. “I want us, ideally, to have a government without Fianna Fail or Fine Gael. I started contact with other parties to investigate whether that is a possibility in the coming days.”

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, whose origins lie on either side of the Irish Civil War in 1920, share a broad centrist view and have alternating the power to rule Ireland over the decades.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald talks to the media on Sunday at the counting center in Dublin. (Peter Morrison / Associated Press)

Varadkar, 41, became Taoiseach – prime minister – in 2017 after the resignation of his predecessor. His party has been ruling Ireland since 2011, first in coalition with the smaller PvdA and since 2016 as a minority government leader with tacit support from Fianna Fail.

But support for the two major parties has fallen since the global financial crisis of 2008, which hit the Celtic Tiger-driven economy particularly hard. Ireland was pushed to the brink of bankruptcy and forced to seek humiliating international rescue, followed by years of spending cuts.

That led to an opening for Sinn Fein, because frustration over the country’s housing shortage, rising rents and a health care system that could not keep up with rising demand became the central themes of the campaign.

While Fine Gael and Fianna Fail said they would build more houses, relieve hospital overcrowding and shorten waiting times for medical treatment, Sinn Fein offered a more radical plan to levy taxes on rich, freezing rents, tens of thousands of new homes to build and lower the state pension age.

But the historic role of Sinn Fein as the political wing of the IRA continues to haunt the party. The IRA was responsible for murders, bombings and other violence during the so-called problems in Northern Ireland, which claimed more than 3,500 lives during decades of conflict between forces seeking reunification with the Republic and those who wanted to remain part of the United Kingdom .

Thomas Gould from Sinn Fein is at the top of the poll and will be elected Sunday in Cork North Central. (Yui Mok / PA via AP)

Supporters of Sinn Fein point out that it is more than 20 years since the Good Friday agreement of 1998 that contributed to ending the bloodshed and 15 years since the IRA announced the end of its violent campaign. Sinn Fein is already in government in the British region of Northern Ireland as part of a power-sharing arrangement created by the peace process.

Sean Crowe, a legislator of Sinn Fein from the Dublin Southwest constituency, said the party is willing to cooperate with each party as long as they support a “Republican program for change”.

“There is a big responsibility for us,” he told reporters. “All those big issues that came up during the elections, we said we would have a different approach, and we have a different approach than the main political parties, the established parties. It’s now up to them to ask us to form the next government. “