Strong winds and freezing temperatures paralyze parts of southern California

Freezing temperatures and strong winds from Santa Ana continued on Tuesday, prompting a wave of warnings and advice from the National Weather Service.

A wind warning will be in effect until 3 p.m. Tuesday in the San Fernando Valley and until 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Santa Monica Mountain Recreation Area as well as the Santa Ana Mountains of Orange County and the interior of the county. Winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 mph are expected in the Santa Monicas in the midst of morning temperatures as low as 31 degrees.

Also in effect until 9 am Tuesday is a frost warning in Santa Monicas, and in the San Fernando Valley until 10 am, with frost monitoring until Wednesday morning. Also in effect until 10 am Tuesday is a warning of hard frost in the Antelope Valley and a watch of hard frost Wednesday morning.

Tuesday morning, passengers and workers at Lancaster Metrolink station were bundled up while waiting for trains.

Temperatures in the Antelope Valley dropped to around 14 degrees.

“I shiver with cold, but I try to walk around to stay warm. Usually, at this time of night, the change of cemetery, it usually becomes the worst possible,” said a Metrolink security guard.

According to the NWS, gusty conditions will sometimes make travel difficult for high-end vehicles on the highways of the Col de Cajon. Winds from the north are expected to be between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph.

In Fontana, Monday, a semi-truck fell on its side in the midst of strong winds between the interchange of highways 210 and 15. The trees of the region also bent in the wind and debris was trapped in the branches and plants .

Leslie Lopez of Eyewitness News expects peaks in the 1960s in Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as on beaches, valleys and the Inland Empire. Mountain regions will see a maximum of only 31 degrees, and desserts can expect maximums around 50.

