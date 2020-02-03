Strong winds and freezing temperatures sweep parts of SoCal

GORMAN, California (KABC) – Cold gusty winds create potentially dangerous conditions for drivers on 5 Freeway across the Grapevine as winds blow over parts of southern California Sunday evening and Monday morning.

The threat of light snow and constant and strong gusts of wind create difficult driving conditions in the Grapevine region. The National Weather Service said slippery roads on Sunday evening with black ice are possible due to cold temperatures, as wind chills will also be near or below freezing.

Those traveling through the communities along Interstate 5 near the Grapevine were surprised by the freezing weather and the plunging temperatures.

“We were caught off guard … It was just cold right after sunset,” said Armen Abelyan.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low thirties in Monday and Tuesday evenings, according to the NWS.

In addition to the wind, it will be MUCH colder this evening mid-week. Lower in the low 1930s for many regions this evening and the colder nights Monday to Tuesday. Hard gel for interior sections !! #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/qmVMOLJZEa

– NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 3, 2020

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.